Cleveland nonprofit From Darkness to Light asks community for help after repeated break-ins

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland nonprofit that provides free clothing, shoes and household goods to people in need is asking the community for support after a series of break-ins left its building damaged and its services temporarily suspended.

Leaders with From Darkness to Light say the organization has experienced six break-ins over the past couple of weeks, with several incidents occurring in the last week. They say those responsible have ripped electrical wiring from the ceiling, damaged electrical boxes and taken copper piping, leaving extensive damage throughout the building.

The nonprofit has been without power for nearly three weeks, according to board director Michelle Russell. The damage could require the building to be completely rewired, adding to the financial challenges facing the grassroots organization.

The nonprofit was already preparing for roof repairs estimated to cost approximately $250,000 because of leaks. Now, volunteers must also figure out how to pay for the additional damage.

“With all this extra damage and all this that they've done, it's gonna cost a lot of money,” Russell said. “This organization is a grassroots nonprofit organization so we don't have that kind of money."

Services disrupted for people who depend on the nonprofit

From Darkness to Light provides free clothing, shoes and household necessities to people in the community, including those experiencing homelessness and other hardships.

Russell said the items are intended to help people who need them, and the organization relies on donations and the dedication of volunteers to continue its work.

Everyone who works with the organization volunteers their time without pay.

Frank Minter, a volunteer, said the ongoing break-ins are affecting more than the building and the people working to restore it.

“I think the biggest victim is the community themselves because while we're held up, they're the ones losing more than us,” Minter said.

With services temporarily suspended, volunteers are working to secure the property and determine how to move forward while facing mounting repair costs.

How you can help From Darkness to Light

The organization is asking community members, nearby residents and businesses to help in several ways as it works to recover.

Check security camera footage. Neighbors and nearby businesses are encouraged to review security cameras, doorbell cameras and dashcam footage from the past several weeks for anything that could help identify those responsible.

Report information to police. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information about the break-ins is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Make a donation. Financial contributions can help the nonprofit address the damage and work toward restoring its services. Visit the organization's website to learn about donation options.

Support the upcoming fundraiser. The organization is preparing a raffle to raise money for repairs. Russell said raffle tickets are expected to cost $5, with prizes including televisions, electric bikes and computers. Check the organization's website or contact its representatives for details about the raffle and how to participate.

The organization says community support will be critical as it works to repair the building and resume the services people rely on.

For Russell and the other volunteers, the goal is not simply to restore a damaged building. It is to get back to helping the people who count on them.

They are asking anyone with information about the break-ins to come forward so they can focus on rebuilding and serving the community again.

