Cleveland to 'Go Bananas' in 2027 Banana Ball World Tour

Calling all Cleveland Banana Ball enthusiasts!

If you missed out on the sold-out match-ups in September between the Party Animals and the Indianapolis Clowns, you now have another chance to experience the show. During their Thursday night City Selection stream, Banana Ball announced Huntington Bank Field as the setting for a two game series between the sport's namesake, The Savannah Bananas, and the Loco Beach Coconuts, a group that was newly created for the 2026 season.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced twist on traditional baseball, packed with a two-hour time limit, song and dance performances, trick-plays, ball-four sprints, and more good-fun mayhem with 11 unique rules designed to maximize fan entertainment.

The Savannah Bananas ranked first in the Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL) standings in 2026, before ultimately falling to the Texas Tailgaters in the first-ever Banana Bowl, held in Nationals Park, Washington D.C. The Loco Beach Coconuts made it to the BBCL Semi-Finals and forced a series showdown against the Tailgaters before they were ultimately defeated.

Tickets for the Loco Beach Coconuts vs. The Savannah Bananas games are available only through a lottery system. The lottery opened Thursday night after the stream, and it closes on Saturday, October 31 at midnight Eastern time. You can register for the lottery HERE.

Fans interested in snagging a suite or other premium locations can contact the Cleveland Browns ticketing department at (440) 891-5050 or at tickets@clevelandbrowns.com.