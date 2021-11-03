Watch
Coronavirus

Actions

10 AM: Ohio Department of Health and doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

items.[0].image.alt
Sebastian Scheiner/AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Pfizer Vaccine Children
Posted at 9:20 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 09:55:47-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a news conference with pediatric physicians who represent the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines for children between ages 5 and 11 years old.

The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

On Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

"We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine," Walenksy said.

The following doctors joining the news conference are:

  • Patty Manning-Courtney, MD, Pediatrician, Chief of Staff, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
  • Michael Forbes, MD, Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist, Akron Children’s Hospital
  • Michele Dritz, MD, Pediatrician, Cornerstone Pediatrics; Delegate at Large, American Academy of Pediatrics, Ohio Chapter

RELATED: CDC director signs off on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

What Happened Now?