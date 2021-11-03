10 AM: Ohio Department of Health and doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a news conference with pediatric physicians who represent the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines for children between ages 5 and 11 years old.

The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Watch it live in the media player below:

On Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

"We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine," Walenksy said.

The following doctors joining the news conference are:



Patty Manning-Courtney, MD, Pediatrician, Chief of Staff, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Michael Forbes, MD, Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist, Akron Children’s Hospital

Michele Dritz, MD, Pediatrician, Cornerstone Pediatrics; Delegate at Large, American Academy of Pediatrics, Ohio Chapter

