Cleveland Clinic announces new visitation policy effective Sept. 14

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic has announced changes to its visitation policy as COVID-19 cases have risen in the past few weeks.

In a news release, the Clinic said, “We are experiencing a significant number of patients with COVID-19 in our hospitals.”

Beginning Sept. 14, the following visitation policy will be in effect for all Ohio locations.

For patients who are either COVID-19 positive or negative, the changes include:

Inpatients will be allowed one designated visitor through their entire hospital stay.

Outpatients will be allowed one visitor per appointment or procedure.

Patients in the Emergency Department will be allowed one designated visitor through their entire hospital stay.

Note these additional changes:

During prenatal appointments:

Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one visitor. Patients who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed two visitors for fetal ultrasounds and one visitor for regular prenatal appointments.

In Labor and Delivery:

Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one visitor during labor. Patients who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed two visitors.

In pediatrics:

Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one parent or guardian. Patients who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed two parents or guardians.



Visitation hours remain 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. All visitors must be at least 18 years of age, wear a mask at all times, and pass a COVID health screening upon arrival.

