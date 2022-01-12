Cleveland Clinic postpones nonessential surgeries from Jan. 17 through Jan. 30

CLEVELAND — Due to staffing issues exacerbated by COVID-19, the Cleveland Clinic said Wednesday that it has postponed nonessential surgeries from Jan. 17 through Jan. 30 that require a hospital bed.

The hospital said the decision was based on rising cases, high inpatient capacity and staffing challenges. The postponement does not include ambulatory surgery centers or ambulatory endoscopy centers.

Additionally, the Cleveland Clinic said:

"This does not apply to urgent or emergent surgeries, or those in need of surgery for cancer or transplant. Essential, urgent or emergent surgeries, or those in need of surgery for cancer or transplant requiring a hospital or ICU bed should not be deferred and will continue to be scheduled.

OR space created from cases postponed during this period of time will not be replaced with elective, nonessential (tier 3) cases requiring an admission or overnight stay. Emergency, urgent and essential cases will still be added to the schedule.

At this time, outpatient nonessential surgeries can continue to be scheduled at our ASCs and AECs. However, local leadership may determine that additional limitations are appropriate, and will communicate those decisions with the medical staff.

We are continuing adjustments to unfilled OR time at Ohio hospitals by holding scheduling of additional nonessential cases until Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Florida regional hospitals have postponed nonessential surgeries requiring a hospital bed through Friday, Jan. 21."

"As always, patient and caregiver safety is our priority when making these difficult decisions. We will reschedule patients as soon as possible," the Cleveland Clinic said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.