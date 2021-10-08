Cleveland Clinic requiring transplant patients to be vaccinated

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic patients on the transplant list or individuals who are a living donor are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the hospital announced on Friday.

The Cleveland Clinic said the requirement was put in place to protect patient safety regarding solid organ transplantation.

"For the transplant candidate, in addition to a major operation, medications taken after an organ transplant weaken a person’s immune response," the hospital said.

It's important for transplant patients to have the vaccine due to their weakened immune systems since "their body has a reduced ability to fight and recover from infections," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

As far as living donors go, the hospital said it's crucial that COVID-19 infection is prevented around the time surgery takes place.

"The FDA-authorized vaccines have been determined to be safe and effective and are the best way to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19," the Cleveland Clinic said.

Other hospitals doing the same

The Unversity Hospitals Transplant Institute said it will soon require its transplant patients to be vaccinated as well.

The hospital issued the following statement regarding the matter:

"The health and safety of our patients is a top priority for us at University Hospitals. In light of recent studies pointing to the risk solid organ recipients and living donors face if they contract COVID-19, the UH Transplant Institute will begin requiring COVID vaccinations for its patient population. We are following policies in this area already put into place at several other Ohio and national systems, and recommended by national transplant associations. Vaccination is particularly important in these patients for their safety. Transplant recipients are required to take medications to prevent organ rejection which weakens the immune system. For living donors, prevention of COVID around the time of surgery is essential. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and the best way to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19."

UH didn't say when the requirement will go into effect.

