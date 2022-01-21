Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb issues a mask advisory for all indoor spaces

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has issued a mask advisory for all indoor places effective Friday through the end of the month.

"A mask advisory is a strong recommendation to all residents to wear a mask. This will help stop the spread of COVID-19 as indoor activities are starting to increase due to winter conditions. We will reassess the advisory on Feb. 1," said the city of Cleveland in a tweet.

The mask advisory is not a mandate.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish issued the following statement:

“I am pleased that Mayor Bibb is issuing a mask advisory for the city of Cleveland, which will complement the county’s current mask advisory. The cold weather has pushed us all indoors and masks are critical when in enclosed spaces—they are an effective barrier against getting COVID.

“While it appears our COVID positivity numbers are going down right now, this is NOT the time to let up. We’ve seen how this virus can mutate and shift as it’s done for almost the past two years. I applaud Mayor Bibb for his dedication to keeping residents safe and businesses open and encourage everyone to continue practicing preventative measures—masking up, social distancing, and getting vaccinated.”

