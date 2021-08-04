Cuyahoga Co. requiring public, employees to wear masks in county buildings, vaccinated or not

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is signing an order requiring residents and employees to wear masks in all county buildings regardless of vaccination status, effective Aug. 5.

“I know we are tired of this. I’m like you. I’m vaccinated, and I was enjoying getting out without a mask. But now is not the time to let up on our hard work to combat this virus," Budish said.

AB: To reaffirm the importance of this, I am signing an executive order stating that employees and the public, regardless of their vaccination status, must wear masks in all county buildings, effective tomorrow, August 5. — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) August 4, 2021

The Cuyahoga County Board of Public Health said it supports CDC's guidance that all people, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks while indoors.

County leaders said residents can do their part by getting vaccinated if they are eligible.

"For your family, for your friends, for your neighbors, for the most vulnerable person you know, please get vaccinated. And please wear a mask," said Terry Allan, county health commissioner.

