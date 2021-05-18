'Dear Vaccine' — You're invited to contribute to a global poem about the COVID-19 vaccine

KENT, Ohio — It can be said putting emotions on paper is therapeutic, and a collaboration between Kent State University and The University of Arizona wants you to put the pen to paper — or fingers to keyboard — to contribute to a worldwide poem about the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s all part of the Global Vaccine Poem Project. The Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University and the The University of Arizona Poetry Center are offering an inclusive and participatory opportunity during the universal vaccination experience.

“We know that poetry is a powerful tool to connect us across division, to remind us of both of our individuality and our shared humanity,” said David Hassler, director of Kent State’s Wick Poetry Center. “The Global Vaccine Poem will use creative healing through poetry to encourage all people to reflect on both the pandemic and their vaccination, and to imagine a safe and thriving future.”

Anyone who has something to say is invited to share and promote the COVID-19 vaccine through the language of poetry. The prompts, like “Dear Vaccine” and “Vaccine, please,” encourage everyone to participate, regardless of poetic experience. Contributors can share their feelings in English and Spanish.

According to a news release, the project already has been welcomed by Kent State President Todd Diacon, who submitted this stanza: “The short, sharp pain – a welcomed feeling after a year of dull ache. Memories of a sugar cube soaked with medicine.”

Those who choose to participate digitally can share their part of the poem on the project’s interactive website gallery. Click here to submit your poetry.

