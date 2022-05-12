DeWine orders flags at half-staff in memory of 1 million U.S. COVID deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In remembrance of the more than one million American lives lost to COVID-19, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Ohio until sunset on May 16.

The order, issued Thursday, is in accordance with orders issued by President Biden.

As of May 5, COVID-19 has resulted in the deaths of 38,495 Ohio residents, according to Ohio Department of Health estimates.

There have been over 6.2 million confirmed coronavirus deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

