First winners of Ohio's 'Vax-2-School' drawing will be announced Monday on social media

CLEVELAND — The first winners of Ohio’s “Vax-2-School” lottery will be announced Monday on social media.

Each day from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. Grand prize winners of the five, $100,000 scholarships will be announced Dec. 3. at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast on News 5.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program, of the winner’s choice.

The other two deadlines have already passed. The remaining deadline to register for the eligible grand prize drawing its Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Anyone ages 5 to 25 who has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.