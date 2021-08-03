Giant Eagle requiring masks for employees, 'strongly requesting' masks for customers starting Aug. 6

CLEVELAND — Giant Eagle announced it will again require face masks for all employees and strongly recommend face masks for customers, regardless of their vaccination status.

All employees will be required to have a face mask beginning Aug. 4

Giant Eagle is “strongly requesting” that customers comply with the same mask requirement, starting Friday, Aug. 6.

There will be team members ready at each store to provide a complimentary mask for anyone who does not have one when they visit.

Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery service will be available for all customers.

With the introduction of the delta variant, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle said the company is working to take additional steps for employees and customers.

We are increasing the resources dedicated to educating our Team Members about the benefits and risks of COVID-19 vaccinations.

·We are actively reviewing paths forward regarding a potential vaccination requirement for all Team Members.

