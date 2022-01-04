Heinen's reducing hours of operation due to staffing shortages

CLEVELAND — Local grocer Heinen’s announced due to staffing shortages, all of its stores will be operating at a limited capacity.

Effective Jan. 10, all locations in Northeast Ohio will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Saturday.

“We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time," the store said.

Click here to find a store near you.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.