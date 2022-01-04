Watch
Coronavirus

Actions

Heinen's reducing hours of operation due to staffing shortages

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Heinen's Grocery Store
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 10:28:17-05

CLEVELAND — Local grocer Heinen’s announced due to staffing shortages, all of its stores will be operating at a limited capacity.

Effective Jan. 10, all locations in Northeast Ohio will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Saturday.

“We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time," the store said.

Click here to find a store near you.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

What Happened Now?