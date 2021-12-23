Watch
Huron County Public Health distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits on Dec. 29

Ted Shaffrey/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits are for sale at a drug store in New York City on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 9:06 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 09:06:20-05

HURON, Ohio — Huron County Public Health will be distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits during a distribution event on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Those who are interested in receiving an at-home test kit can go to the distribution event being held at Bellevue Rec Center, located at 110 Cherry Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., while supplies last.

The first 600 vehicles will be given six free at-home antigen test kits per vehicle.

The public health department said while it does not offer COVID testing or have any kits, residents can check out various locations in the county offering at-home kits.

