12:30 PM: Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals hold press conference with COVID-19 experts

CLEVELAND — On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals will host several experts on COVID-19 for a press conference to discuss the virus and recent updates.

The press conference is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. You can watch it live in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Speaking at the press conference will be Hassan Khouli, MD, Chair, Department of Critical Care Medicine, Cleveland Clinic; Robert Wyllie, MD, Chief of Medical Operations, Cleveland Clinic; Daniel Simon, MD, President, Academic & External Affairs and Chief Scientific Officer, and President, UH Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals; and Claudia Hoyen, MD, Director, Pediatric Infection Control, UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

They will provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio and the impact it is currently having on both hospital systems while also discussing vaccines for children, booster shots and other information.

With Ohio still dealing with a surge of COVID-19 that put pressure on the hospital systems in the area, experts felt it prudent to inform the public when they might experience the next wave of the virus while providing information on topics that many Ohioans are unsure about.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of health reported 161 new hospitalizations over a 24 hour span with 16 new ICU admissions in that time. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 2,444 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals with 711 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's ICUs.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.