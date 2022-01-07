Cleveland Clinic urges vaccination; 40% of COVID-19 tests were positive this week

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic continues is push for Ohioans to get vaccinated amid a surge of omicron cases spreading like wildfire through the state.

The hospital system said that on average this week, 40% of the tests it conducted were positive. Out of the 3,000 tests it did, 1,200 came back positive.

"Get vaccinated, stay safe," the Cleveland Clinic said. "Protect our community."

The number of positive COVID-19 cases remains high at our Ohio locations.

On average this week, 40% of tests processed at Cleveland Clinic labs were positive.



The numbers

Cases

On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported an additional 19,563 new cases of COVID-19. Cases have been trending higher sincee December, bumping up the 21-day average to 15,355 cases.

Ohio Department of Health

Hospitalizations/ICU admissions/Deaths

In the last 24 hours, 440 people were hospitalized and 51 people were admitted to the ICU. There are currently 6,570 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals, and 1,327 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Non-COVID patients are currently occupying 57.7% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. COVID-positive patients account for 26%, leaving 16.4% of beds currently available. COVID patients make up 29.35% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 56.51% of ICU beds, and 14.13% of ICU beds are currently open.

More than 30,000 Ohioans have died from the virus.

Vaccinations

In the last day, 6,977 Ohioans completed their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, more than 6.4 million Ohioans have completed a second dose. More than 2.8 million people have received an additional dose.

Ohio Department of Health

