Cleveland Metroparks Zoo plans to use experimental COVID-19 vaccine on primates, other animals

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said Tuesday it will administer an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to susceptible animals in the coming weeks.

According to the zoo, the vaccine is specifically made for animals and donated by Zoetis, an animal health company. The United States Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of the experimental vaccine.

The zoo said it will administer the vaccine to the following animals who are at risk of contracting the disease:

Gorillas, Orangutans and small primates

Tigers, lions, leopards and other felids

"While no animal at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the vaccine will offer an additional layer of protection for the animals in our care. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo continues to take extra precautions with animals susceptible to COVID-19 including installing public barriers at certain habitats to ensure social distancing and wearing PPE around species when providing care and preparing meals," the zoo said.

