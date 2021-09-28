Here's how to get an at-home COVID-19 test in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain County residents who are need of a COVID-19 test have a new way to get one and it can be taken in the comfort of your own home. Lorain County Public Health has partnered with the Lorain County Urban League, El Centro De Servicios Sociales, Inc. and multiple library branches to distribute the at-home test kits.

To get a rapid antigen test kit you must meet the following criteria:

Have mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms

Have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days

Live or work in Lorain County

Have access to the internet

Have either a smartphone or tablet with a camera or a computer with a webcam

If under the age of eighteen, you must have an adult administer the test.

"The at-home antigen test kit is a helpful screening tool for people who are currently sick with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms, or for asymptomatic people with a recent COVID-19 exposure," LCPH said.

The kits are free and available to pick up at 15 library locations around the county.

Avon Branch, 37485 Harvest Dr. in Avon, 440-934-4743

Columbia Branch, 13824 West River Rd. North in Columbia Station, 440-236-8751

Domonkas Branch, 4125 East Lake Rd. in Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410

El Centro de Servicios Sociales, Inc., 2800 Pearl Ave. in Lorain, 440-277-8235

Elyria Branch Central after 10/4/21 , 211 Second St. in Elyria, 440-323-5747

, 211 Second St. in Elyria, 440-323-5747 Grafton-Midview Branch, 983 Main St. in Grafton, 440-926-3317

Herrick Memorial Library, 101 Willard Memorial Square in Wellington, 440-647-2120

Keystone-LaGrange Branch, 133 E. Commerce Dr. in LaGrange, 440-322-0119

Lorain County Urban League, 200 Middle Ave Suite 200 in Elyria, 440-323-3364

Lorain Main Library, 351 West Sixth St in Lorain, 440-244-1192

North Ridgeville Branch, 35700 Bainbridge Rd in North Ridgeville, 440-327-8326

Oberlin Public Library, 65 South Main St. in Oberlin, 440-775-4790

South Lorain Branch, 2121 Homewood Dr. in Lorain, 440-277-5672

South Elyria Branch, 340 15th St. in Elyria, 440-323-7519

West River Branch, 1194 West River Rd North in Elyria, 440-324-2270

“Antigen test kits are best used as screening tools,” says Dave Covell, health commissioner at LCPH. “It is recommended that you ask a healthcare provider for a confirmatory PCR test if you get a positive home test kit result.”

