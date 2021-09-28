Here's how to get an at-home COVID-19 test in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain County residents who are need of a COVID-19 test have a new way to get one and it can be taken in the comfort of your own home. Lorain County Public Health has partnered with the Lorain County Urban League, El Centro De Servicios Sociales, Inc. and multiple library branches to distribute the at-home test kits.
To get a rapid antigen test kit you must meet the following criteria:
- Have mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms
- Have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days
- Live or work in Lorain County
- Have access to the internet
- Have either a smartphone or tablet with a camera or a computer with a webcam
- If under the age of eighteen, you must have an adult administer the test.
"The at-home antigen test kit is a helpful screening tool for people who are currently sick with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms, or for asymptomatic people with a recent COVID-19 exposure," LCPH said.
The kits are free and available to pick up at 15 library locations around the county.
- Avon Branch, 37485 Harvest Dr. in Avon, 440-934-4743
- Columbia Branch, 13824 West River Rd. North in Columbia Station, 440-236-8751
- Domonkas Branch, 4125 East Lake Rd. in Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410
- El Centro de Servicios Sociales, Inc., 2800 Pearl Ave. in Lorain, 440-277-8235
- Elyria Branch Central after 10/4/21, 211 Second St. in Elyria, 440-323-5747
- Grafton-Midview Branch, 983 Main St. in Grafton, 440-926-3317
- Herrick Memorial Library, 101 Willard Memorial Square in Wellington, 440-647-2120
- Keystone-LaGrange Branch, 133 E. Commerce Dr. in LaGrange, 440-322-0119
- Lorain County Urban League, 200 Middle Ave Suite 200 in Elyria, 440-323-3364
- Lorain Main Library, 351 West Sixth St in Lorain, 440-244-1192
- North Ridgeville Branch, 35700 Bainbridge Rd in North Ridgeville, 440-327-8326
- Oberlin Public Library, 65 South Main St. in Oberlin, 440-775-4790
- South Lorain Branch, 2121 Homewood Dr. in Lorain, 440-277-5672
- South Elyria Branch, 340 15th St. in Elyria, 440-323-7519
- West River Branch, 1194 West River Rd North in Elyria, 440-324-2270
“Antigen test kits are best used as screening tools,” says Dave Covell, health commissioner at LCPH. “It is recommended that you ask a healthcare provider for a confirmatory PCR test if you get a positive home test kit result.”
CLICK HERE for more information.
