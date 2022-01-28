Ohio Department of Health partnership making more at-home COVID-19 testing kits available

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new partnership with state health officials will bring an additional 175,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits to underserved areas, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

“Ohio was one of the first states to ensure free rapid testing kits were widely available and has purchased 5.6 million kits, distributing them to schools, colleges and universities, libraries, and local health departments,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “As the rapid test shortage is felt across the nation, this partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation will increase access to tests for those at high risk and help reduce spread in our communities.”

The additional testing is made possible through a collaboration with The Rockefeller Foundation and Project Access COVID Tests. Currently, the program is available in Ohio, New Mexico, Michigan, Illinois, Arkansas and Maine. The program is expected to be rolled out to additional states in the future.

“We need all-hands-on-deck to get more tests to more people, as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. “At a time when too many people cannot access COVID-19 testing, we are proud to bring together partners from across society to empower Americans with the support and information they need to keep themselves safe and healthy.”

CLICK HERE to check your eligibility to receive a test. You can also order at-home tests from the USPS, here.

