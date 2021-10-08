Watch
CoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Pediatric hospitalizations rising in Ohio due to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE - One-year-old Quentin Brown, is held by his mother, Heather Brown, as he eyes a swab while being tested for COVID-19 at a new walk-up testing site at Chief Sealth High School, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Seattle. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics said more than 61,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which is the highest weekly figure so far during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Pediatric covid
Posted at 1:35 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 13:35:15-04

CLEVELAND — As COVID-19 hospitalizations start to decline across the country, cases among children are on the rise. The American Academy of Pediatrics says the number of new cases among children is "exceptionally high." In Ohio, more than 200 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 the week of Oct. 1.

News 5 checked in with local hospitals and learned there are five cases in Cleveland Clinic's hospitals. Dr. Abdulla Ghori, a pediatric professor and medical doctor with the MetroHealth System says it's seeing two to three pediatric patients daily, but the situation isn't critical. Instead, he warns we should remain cautious.

"We are lucky that so far we haven't seen a largest percentage of children becoming sick," Ghori said.

However, at the Akron Children's Hospital, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rob McGregor says it has two children and two adolescents in the intensive care unit, one on a ventilator and several children have been on an ecmo machine.

"We had gone several weeks with one or maybe two admissions a day," McGregor said. "Some days none to routinely having as many as high as 20 last week and we're sitting at 15 today."

Ghori and McGregor say the delta variant could make children a lot more sick, and they are also concerned about a surge in winter viruses like respiratory syncytial virus.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.