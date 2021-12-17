WATCH LIVE: Gov. Mike DeWine holds press conference discussing hospital staffing issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a press conference Friday morning to address efforts made regarding COVID-19-related hospital staffing issues in systems across the state.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch it live in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

During the press conference, in an unusual move, a limited scope of questions are being approved by the state, which says that due to the "limited time available and the serious nature of this announcement," questions would be limited to the announcement specifically and would need to be submitted ahead of time.

DeWine announced that he had ordered 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to help in Ohio hospitals.

The governor also announced that the state is now working with a healthcare staffing company to help staff hospitals with out-of-state workers to help in Ohio.

The press conference comes on the same day that the Cleveland Clinic announced it is extending the postponement of non-urgent surgeries at its Ohio hospitals, citing the continued challenge of rising COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Ohio reported 11,803 new COVID-19 cases in the state, with 391 new hospitalizations and 25 new ICU admissions. The state also reported that as of Thursday, 58.95% of Ohio's population had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 54.34% of the population having completed their vaccination.

RELATED: Cleveland Clinic extends postponement of non-urgent surgeries due to COVID-19 surge

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.