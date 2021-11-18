WATCH LIVE: ODH holds 11AM press conference about COVID-19 and child psychology

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is holding a press conference Thursday morning, speaking with medical experts about COVID-19 and its connection with youth behavioral health.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch it in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth, and Dr. Mary Beth DeWitt, chief of child psychology at Dayton Children's Hospital.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.