Sen. Portman announces he tested positive for COVID-19 after taking at-home test

CLEVELAND — Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Portman said in preparation for returning to Washington D.C., he took an at-home COVID-19 test on Monday night that revealed he tested positive.

Read his full statement below:

In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the Attending Physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes.

Portman revealed on Twitter last summer that he participated in the COVID-19 vaccine trial and encouraged others to get vaccinated.

I know there are differing views on COVID & masks but this is for certain: the vaccines work!



Operation Warp Speed produced vaccines that are very effective at preventing serious illness & death. I participated in a clinical trial myself to encourage other ppl to get vaccinated. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 1, 2021

