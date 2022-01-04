Watch
Sen. Portman announces he tested positive for COVID-19 after taking at-home test

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks to reporters after a luncheon with Senate Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Sen. Rob Portman
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 08:31:37-05

CLEVELAND — Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Portman said in preparation for returning to Washington D.C., he took an at-home COVID-19 test on Monday night that revealed he tested positive.

Read his full statement below:

In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the Attending Physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes.

Portman revealed on Twitter last summer that he participated in the COVID-19 vaccine trial and encouraged others to get vaccinated.

