10 AM: Gov. DeWine holds briefing with latest Vax-a-Million winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference with the latest winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawing.

Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County won the fourth $1 million prize.

Sean Horning from Cincinnati won the fourth student full-ride scholarship, including four years tuition, books, and room and board at a public university or college.

The winners were announced Wednesday night.

“With one Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing remaining, I urge Ohioans who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated and continue Ohio’s progress moving beyond this pandemic,” said DeWine.

There is one Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing remaining. The entry deadline for the final drawing is June 20, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m.

With more than 5.3 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Opt-in entries were collected beginning May 18.

