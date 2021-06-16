Woman from Hancock County wins Ohio’s fourth Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County is the is the fourth winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million.

Sean Horning, a student from Cincinnati, won the four-year college scholarship.

Congratulations to our newest #OhioVaxAMillion winners! If you're vaccinated and haven't yet registered to win, visit https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O to register for the fifth and final drawing next week. pic.twitter.com/4fnT2wEfM0 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 16, 2021

“With one Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing remaining, I urge Ohioans who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated and continue Ohio’s progress moving beyond this pandemic,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The entry period for the next and final Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing ends June 20 at 11:59 p.m.

The Vax-a-Million program, which is being run by the Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health, awards one vaccinated adult Ohio resident with $1 million each Wednesday for five weeks. The names of the winners are announced live on-air during a special Ohio Lottery broadcast on News 5 Cleveland at 7:29 p.m. each Wednesday.

The winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university is also announced every Wednesday night; that winner is drawn from a pool of vaccinated Ohioans aged 12-17.

