Man from Union County wins Ohio’s third Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mark Cline from Richwood in Union County is the third winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million.

Sara Afaneh, a student from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County, won the four-year college scholarship.

“There are only two more drawings left, so I urge Ohioans to get the shot and then enter for a shot to win a million dollars or, for those aged 12-17 a chance to a four-year, full-ride scholarship including room, board, tuition and books at an Ohio public college or university,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

The entry period for the next Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing ends June 13 at 11:59: p.m.

The Vax-a-Million program, which is being run by the Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health, is awarding one vaccinated adult Ohio resident with $1 million each Wednesday for the next five weeks. The names of the winners will be announced live on-air during a special Ohio Lottery broadcast on News 5 Cleveland at 7:29 p.m. each Wednesday.

The winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university will also be every Wednesday night; that winner is drawn from a pool of vaccinated Ohioans aged 12-17.

