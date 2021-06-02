Man from Toledo wins Ohio's second Vax-a-Million drawing

CLEVELAND — Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo is the second winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million.

Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village won the four-year college scholarship.

“I am pleased that leading into the holiday weekend, data continued to show that our Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion continued to increase COVID-19 vaccinations compared to the period before the promotion announcement,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The vaccine remains our most powerful tool to fight the virus and for Ohioans to protect themselves and others. I encourage anyone considering getting the vaccine to not delay and take advantage of both vaccination opportunities and the Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion.”

The state announced the winner Wednesday night on News 5.

This week’s drawing included 3,225,789 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship.

The entry period for the next Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing ends June 6 at 11:59: p.m.

The Vax-a-Million program, which is being run by the Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health, is awarding one vaccinated adult Ohio resident with $1 million each Wednesday for the next five weeks. The names of the winners will be announced live on-air during a special Ohio Lottery broadcast on News 5 Cleveland at 7:29 p.m. each Wednesday.

The winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university will also be every Wednesday night; that winner is drawn from a pool of vaccinated Ohioans aged 12-17.

