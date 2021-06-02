Here are the odds for the second Vax-a-Million drawing Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Lottery will announce the winners of the second Vax-a-Million drawings on News 5 Wednesday.

The week’s drawing included 3,225,789 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship.

This week marks an increase of 467,320 adult entries and 25,518 scholarship entries from the previous week.

The drawing was conducted using a Random Number Generator that was observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

Results were provided to the Ohio Department of Health to verify the winners ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

The winner will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday on News 5.

To be eligible to win either drawing, you must have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson — and you must have registered at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). If you did not register for the first drawing, you can still register to be eligible for the remaining four, and you need only register once.

