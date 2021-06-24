WATCH: Gov Mike DeWine meets with winners of Ohio's final Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference with the final Vax-a-Million winners Thursday morning.

Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati in Butler County is the fifth and final winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million.

Sydney Daum, a rising eighth-grade student from Brecksville, won the four-year college scholarship.

