Woman from Cincinnati wins Ohio’s final Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati in Butler County is the is the fifth and final winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million.

Sydney Daum, a student from Brecksville, won the four-year college scholarship.

“The Vax-a-Million promotion was a resounding success for Ohio, with major increases in vaccinations in the first two weeks of the promotion,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The even better news is we have more Ohioans protected from COVID through the power of the vaccine. I continue to urge Ohioans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.”

READ MOREHalf of employees say the pandemic has madethem reevaluate their career goals, survey finds

This week’s drawing included 3,469,542 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million and 154,889 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered for the college scholarship drawing.

The Vax-a-Million program, which has been run by the Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health, awarded one vaccinated adult Ohio resident with $1 million each Wednesday over the past five weeks. The names of the winners have been announced live on-air during a special Ohio Lottery broadcast on News 5 Cleveland at 7:29 p.m. each Wednesday.

There have been more than 5.5 million Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 550,000 Ohioans beginning the vaccination process since May 13, the day following DeWine's announcement of the creation of the Vax-a-Million lottery.

The full list of winners from the five-week contest are as follows:

$1 million:



Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo Mark Cline from Richwood in Union County Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati

Scholarship:



Joseph Costello from Englewood, near Dayton Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village Sara Afaneh from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County Sean Horning from Cincinnati Sydney Daum from Brecksville

RELATED: Woman from Hancock County wins Ohio’s fourth Vax-a-Million drawing

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.