10 AM: Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Lottery give update on 'Vax-2-School' program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio Lottery Commission Director Pat McDonald will give an update on the Ohio Vax-2-School program during a briefing on Friday morning.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the “Ohio Vax-to-School” program will offer a total of $1 million worth of scholarships to 55 vaccinated Ohio residents aged 12 to 25.

Vaccinated Ohioans in that age range can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 scholarships or one of 50 $10,000 scholarships.

RELATED: Gov. DeWine announces vaccine incentives for younger Ohioans

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.