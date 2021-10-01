Watch
10 AM: Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Lottery give update on 'Vax-2-School' program

Posted at 9:25 AM, Oct 01, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio Lottery Commission Director Pat McDonald will give an update on the Ohio Vax-2-School program during a briefing on Friday morning.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the “Ohio Vax-to-School” program will offer a total of $1 million worth of scholarships to 55 vaccinated Ohio residents aged 12 to 25.

Vaccinated Ohioans in that age range can enter a drawing to win one of five $100,000 scholarships or one of 50 $10,000 scholarships.

