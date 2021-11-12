Watch
11 AM: Ohio Gov. DeWine visits student vaccination clinic at Hudson Middle School

Sebastian Scheiner/AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 08:47:05-05

HUDSON, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be visiting a student COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hudson on Friday.

Watch his appearance at the clinic beginning at 11 a.m. in the media player below:

DeWine will visit the vaccination clinic at Hudson Middle School that’s organized by Akron Children’s Hospital.

RELATED: Akron Children's now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children 5-11

