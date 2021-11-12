11 AM: Ohio Gov. DeWine visits student vaccination clinic at Hudson Middle School

HUDSON, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be visiting a student COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hudson on Friday.

Watch his appearance at the clinic beginning at 11 a.m. in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

DeWine will visit the vaccination clinic at Hudson Middle School that’s organized by Akron Children’s Hospital.

RELATED: Akron Children's now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children 5-11

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.