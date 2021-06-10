9:30 AM: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks with third winners of Vax-a-Million drawing

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference Thursday with the Ohio Vax-a-Million winners.

Mark Cline from Richwood in Union County is the third winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million.

Sara Afaneh, a student from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County, won the four-year college scholarship.

Chatting with this week's scholarship winner, Sara Afaneh from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County! #OhioVaxAMillion https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O pic.twitter.com/vAq9rQUWd9 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 10, 2021

