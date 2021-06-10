Watch
9:30 AM: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks with third winners of Vax-a-Million drawing

Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 10, 2021
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference Thursday with the Ohio Vax-a-Million winners.

The news conference begins at 9:30 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

Mark Cline from Richwood in Union County is the third winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million.

Sara Afaneh, a student from Sheffield Lake in Lorain County, won the four-year college scholarship.

