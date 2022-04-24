Watch
COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches like combination shots or nasal drops can keep up with a mutating coronavirus — even though it’s not clear if any change is needed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 2:32 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 14:32:50-04

COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against severe illness and death, but Moderna and Pfizer are testing combination shots as a possible new kind of booster.

The vaccines now available in the U.S. were made to fight the original version of the virus.

Variants are chipping away at some of their benefits, particularly their effectiveness against mild infection.

The newer vaccine versions being tested are mixes — the original vaccine plus protection against the super-contagious omicron mutant.

Other companies are pursuing nasal vaccines that might one day better prevent milder infections.

The hunt for improvements comes amid concern that “booster fatigue” may dampen public confidence in the successful shots.

