Cuyahoga County begins offering vaccinations for homebound individuals

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County are beginning to vaccinate homebound individuals in the area and are currently accepting referrals.

Eligibility for homebound individuals looking to schedule a vaccine appointment is being screened by the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.

Homebound individuals include those who need the help of another person or medical equipment such as walkers, wheelchairs and crutches, to leave their homes. It also includes people whose medical provider believes their illness or condition could get worse if they leave their homes.

Cuyahoga County joins Summit County in offering the vaccine to homebound individuals. Summit County began the program in March.

To check availability for homebound vaccinations in Cuyahoga County, call 216-621-0303 or click here.

