Gov. DeWine warns that nearly 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines could go to waste in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a warning as nearly 200,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are set to expire in the state.

The doses are set to expire on June 23.

“For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now. There are many opportunities throughout the state to get a vaccine,” DeWine said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of those options. It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember.”

According to DeWine, there are no legal options to give out any remaining doses to other states or countries, which means that the doses could go to waste.

The Ohio Department of Health is telling providers to use a "first in, first out" process to ensure doses that come in the earliest and expire the soonest are used first.

They are also setting up vaccination clinics, such as mobile clinics or those targeting congregate settings to get the vaccines used.

More than 5.3 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccination process and more than 4.7 million are fully vaccinated.

The chart below shows how Ohio's counties compare in getting their residents vaccinated:

