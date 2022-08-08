Greater Cleveland RTA Community Immunity Bus to host vaccine clinic Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland RTA and Care Alliance Health Center (CACH) is slated to host a vaccine clinic with the Community Immunity Bus at Shaw High School on Saturday.

The free clinic will provide COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to the general public at 15320 Euclid Ave. in East Cleveland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available to children 12 and older, and any adult for no charge. Those who are under 18-years-old must be accompanied by an adult.

CACH will be doing more than just providing vaccines, as they will help people sign up for health care, and have blood and glucose screenings available.

“Health disparities are pervasive throughout Cleveland and since 1993, Care Alliance has provided high-quality and affordable care to Cleveland’s residents,” said Dr. Claude L. Jones, President and CEO of CACH. “Partnerships like this help Care Alliance expand access to primary care services by bringing our programs directly to the community.”

The Ohio Department of Health plays a role in this as well, providing funding for the RTA Immunity Bus.

