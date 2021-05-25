How to watch the Vax-a-Million $1 million drawing live Wednesday night

CLEVELAND — The result of the first of five Vax-a-Million drawings will be broadcast live on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m. You can watch the result and find out who the first $1 million winner is live on News 5 Cleveland, the official partner station of the Ohio Lottery.

The Vax-a-Million program, which is being run by the Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health, is awarding one vaccinated adult Ohio resident with $1 million each Wednesday for the next five weeks. The names of the winners will be announced live on-air during a special Ohio Lottery broadcast on News 5 Cleveland at 7:29 p.m. each Wednesday.

The winner of a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio university will also be announced Wednesday night; that winner is drawn from a pool of vaccinated Ohioans aged 12-17.

Based on the number of Ohioans who registered for the first drawing, the odds of winning the $1 million are one in 2,758,470, and the odds of winning the scholarship are one in 104,368, according to ODH.

RELATED: What are the odds of winning Ohio's first Vax-a-Million drawing?

To be eligible to win either drawing, you must have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson — and you must have registered at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). If you did not register for the first drawing, you can still register to be eligible for the remaining four, and you need only register once.

Still have questions? Click the link below:

RELATED: Ohio vaccine lottery: Everything you need to know about 'Vax-a-Milllion' drawings

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.

