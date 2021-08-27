Kent State University issuing COVID-19 vaccine requirement, with exemptions

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University announced Friday it will implement a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, with exceptions considered for medical and religious/personal reasons.

“As the delta variant drives a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across Ohio, we must act for the health and safety of our Kent State family and the Northeast Ohio communities in which our campuses are located,” said Kent State University President Todd Diacon.

This requirement will be done in three phases over the fall semester to give everyone the opportunity to get vaccinated, particularly anyone who was hesitant and waiting for full FDA approval before getting the shot.

Per the university, this is how the requirement will be phased:

Phase 1

Start getting vaccinated! Beginning Sept. 1, we will expand our testing efforts to include sample testing of unvaccinated students living off campus and unvaccinated employees. Unvaccinated students in the residence halls will continue to be tested once a week.

Phase 2

Conclude your vaccinations! Beginning Nov. 1, all unvaccinated students in residence halls will be tested twice a week; all other unvaccinated students and unvaccinated employees will be tested once a week. This is particularly important as cold weather arrives and we spend more time indoors together.

Phase 3

Effective Dec. 20, all students, faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Booster shots also may be required in the future.

The university said more details on the implementation of this requirement in coming weeks, including information on exemptions, will be released in the coming weeks.

Anyone with questions can contact the university at vaccine@kent.edu or call 330-672-8227.

Visit our Vaccinating Ohio page for the latest updates on Ohio's vaccination program, including links to sign up for a vaccine appointment, a map of nearby vaccination sites, a detailed breakdown of the state's current vaccine phase, and continuing local coverage of COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Ohio.

Download the News 5 app for free for your Apple or Google device for the latest vaccine and COVID-19 news, and for limited and timely news alerts on vaccines, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other important local news and weather.