Kent State University offering prizes, free tuition for new vaccine incentive program

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University is offering free tuition, an Apple Watch and other prizes in its new vaccine incentive program for students.

Beginning Aug. 2, students who are vaccinated and register their vaccination status with the school will be eligible for a prize drawing, including free tuition for a semester, free homecoming concert tickets, an Apple Watch, Beats headphones and more. Students who have already registered their status are also eligible for those prizes. The drawings will continue through Oct. 12.

The new program is part of an effort to encourage students to get vaccinated ahead of the Fall semester which starts Aug. 26. On July 28, the university strongly recommended students wear masks around others and inside buildings regardless of their vaccination status, following a mask guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

For more information on how to register for the vaccine incentive program, visit Kent's website.

