WATCH: Protesters gather and march after Clinic and UH announce vaccine mandates

CLEVELAND — Protesters gathered outside the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals days after a vaccine mandate for employees was announced at both hospital systems.

Caryn Szczepinski, who is a nurse practitioner at the Cleveland Clinic, showed up to protest the recently announced vaccine mandate.

“I respect my body and I think it’s your own medical right that you should be able to decline it,” she said.”I want to stand up with my fellow coworkers and I want to stand up for medical freedom.”

The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals announced last week they were implementing the vaccine mandate to comply with the federal mandates for healthcare systems regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The Clinic said healthcare employees who are not fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022 and who do not have a religious or medical exemption that can be accommodated will no longer be able to work for the Cleveland Clinic.

