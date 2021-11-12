Cleveland Clinic, UH requiring all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 4, 2022

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals announced Friday that all of their employees and those who provide services with them are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4. to comply with a federal mandate.

Under the federal mandate, healthcare employees who are not fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022, and who do not have a religious or medical exemption that can be accommodated, will no longer be able to work for the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement:

Recently, vaccine requirements were announced for healthcare systems regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In accordance with these federal mandates, we are requiring all of our U.S. employees and those who provide services with us to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by January 4th. Under the CMS rule, employees who are not fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022 and who do not have a religious or medical exemption that can be accommodated will no longer be able to work for us. In anticipation of this rule, we had enacted a COVID-19 Vaccine Validation Program to collect the vaccination status of all of our caregivers throughout our U.S. locations. We are proud that the majority of our caregivers are already vaccinated, and we are encouraging those who are not yet vaccinated to receive their vaccine as quickly as possible.





The clinic started a COVID-19 vaccine validation program to collect the vaccination status of its caregivers throughout the U.S. locations.

University Hospitals released a statement saying it will follow the federal mandate:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care providers. University Hospitals will comply with these requirements. The overwhelming majority of our caregivers are vaccinated against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to protect yourself against severe illness from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death, and to limit the spread to others. Throughout this pandemic, our caregivers have continued to rise to the occasion to serve our community, our patients, and to take care of each other.





