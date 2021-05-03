U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown visits mass vaccination site at Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will visit Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic Monday.

Brown will meet with representatives from the site and highlight stories of Ohioans who have been vaccinated, and the positive difference vaccines will make for Northeast Ohio families and communities, according to the news release.

His visit will begin at 10:15 a.m. Watch it in the media player below:

Joining Brown is:

Harlan Sands, Cleveland State University President

Dr. Alice Kim, Medical Director for Inpatient Care Coordination and Long-Term Acute Care Hospital Program, Cleveland Clinic

Cecil Lipscomb, Executive Director of the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland

Brown helped write and pass the American Rescue Bill which helped provide billions in federal funding to ramp up vaccine production.

