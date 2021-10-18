McDonald's in Dover partnering with health department to supply vaccines

DOVER, Ohio — A franchise McDonald's in Dover is working to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to those who want them, partnering with the Tuscarawas County Health Department for two events to supply the vaccine to the community.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19 and Nov. 9, a "Vax on the Spot" event will be held at the Ansel Family McDonald's located at 3384 Davis Road. Individuals 12 and older will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and a $100 gift card if they are Ohio Medicaid or MyCare recipients on Oct. 19 and then can return for their second dose on Nov. 9.

Eligible individuals will also be able to receive their Pfizer booster shot at the event.

The McDonald's location will provide free McCafé beverage and dessert coupons at the event.

The Vax on the Spot event runs from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Free transportation is also being provided by CareSource and can be scheduled by calling 1-800-488-0134.

To learn more about Vax on the Spot events around Ohio, click here.

