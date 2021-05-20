Ohio Department of Health says vaccinations have increased 28% since Vax-a-Million announcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the state of Ohio announced the creation of the Vax-a-Million lottery campaign on May 12 to entice residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health said vaccination rates have grown among those 16 and older.

The state reports that vaccinations among Ohioans 16 and older increased by 28% from May 14-17, which was the weekend following the announcement of the Vax-a-Million drawings. For the same group, vaccinations had dropped by 25% during the weekend of May 7-10, when compared to the weekend prior.

“This dramatic increase in vaccinations indicates that the Vax-a-Million drawing has been impactful in creating momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio,” Stephanie McCloud, Director of the Ohio Department of Health, said in a press release. “We are grateful that the drawings are helping spur Ohioans to take this important measure to protect their health, their loved ones, and their community. Vaccines are our best tool to return to the lives we remember from before the pandemic.”

The Ohio Lottery said it has received more than one million entries for the 18 and older drawing. Those who enter have a chance to win one of five $1 million prizes.

Tens of thousands of entries were received for the youth scholarship opportunities for those between 12 and 17 who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on May 12 that anyone 12 and older could get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

