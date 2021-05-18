Thousands register for 'Vax-a-Million' lottery on its first day

CLEVELAND — According to the Ohio Department of Health, thousands of Ohioans registered for the "Vax-a-Million" lottery the first day the website went live.

“This is a unique, innovative way to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, and we are pleased to see so much activity today,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. “In addition, we are seeing early indicators of increased uptake after the Vax-a-Million announcement last week, and will continue to monitor this moving forward.”

By 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 60,000 people called the Ohio Department of Health call center, and hundreds of thousands entered the drawing on their website.

“We are thrilled to see so much excitement for the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald. “The odds of winning are the same whether you visit ohiovaxamillion.com or call the ODH call center. It is quick and easy to register online for your chance to win Ohio Vax-a-Million. Remember, it’s one entry per person and once you’ve entered you’re in for all five weeks!”

If anyone is having difficulty accessing ohiovaxamillion.com, the Ohio Department of Health offered the following tips:



Refresh your page. If you visited the website before it went live, you may need to refresh the page to load the current website.

If you visited the website before it went live, you may need to refresh the page to load the current website. Clear your cache in your browsing history. If you visited the website before it went live, your browser may be loading a previous version of the website. Clearing your cache will force your web browser to load the current version of the website.

If you visited the website before it went live, your browser may be loading a previous version of the website. Clearing your cache will force your web browser to load the current version of the website. Update your web browser. Older web browsers may have difficulty loading ohiovaxamillion.com and its security features designed to keep your personal information safe. Updating your web browser to the newest version will not only help you load ohiovaxamillion.com properly, but it will also give you the most up-to-date security features to protect your computer or device, as well as your personal information.

