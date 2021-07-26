Ohio Medicaid members offered $100 incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an initiative from Ohio's Medicaid Managed Care plan providers, Medicaid members are being offered a $100 incentive to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Monday, any Medicaid member who receives their first dose COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15 will qualify for a $100 gift card.

Aetna, Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Molina Healthcare, Paramount Advantage and UnitedHealthcare have all partnered together for the incentive and have resources outlining vaccine events and walk-in opportunities on the Vax on the Spot website.

Ohio currently holds one of the lowest vaccination rates of any state in the United States.

The incentive is double the initial incentive of $50 for Medicaid members who received their first dose of the vaccine by Aug. 15.

