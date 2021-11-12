Parents find early holiday cheer at Hudson vaccine clinic for children

HUDSON, Ohio — Peace of mind going into the holiday season is what some parents said they now have following a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hudson.

The staff from Akron Children’s Hospital set up shop inside the city’s middle school to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.

With music from Disney hits playing overhead, super hero signs hanging and caped crusaders handing out candy, about 600 children rolled up their sleeves Friday morning.

“It’s complete peace of mind,” said Mark Bowers.

Bowers’ 7-year-old son Ian was among the students in line waiting for his shot at the vaccine.

“We asked him if he wanted to do this, if this is something he’s interested in. All his friends are doing it, he is excited about it,” said Bowers.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the rounds through the school gym to see what was on the minds of the young Ohioans.

“I want to protect the people around me and make sure they’re safe, as well as myself,” said one student to the governor.

More than 200 districts in Ohio have hosted clinics inside schools, which DeWine said really makes a difference.

"Because the school is the heart of the community. The school is the place that we trust, and more people are going to feel comfortable about getting vaccinated,” said DeWine.

As for those parents who are still reluctant, DeWine encourages them to talk with their child's pediatrician.

"Our ticket out of this remains the vaccine," said DeWine.

Despite more school-aged children now getting vaccinated, school districts are being encouraged to stay the course.

"My recommendation to schools is to keep the masks on for a few more weeks at least,” said DeWine.

DeWine said he also heard from a lot of parents who have the peace and comfort heading into the holidays that just didn’t exist last year.

“It really gives families more confidence and really more flexibility what they can do at Thanksgiving, what they can do at Christmas," said DeWine.