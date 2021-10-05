Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse requiring vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for certain events

CLEVELAND — As Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse prepares for an expected record-breaking year of concerts and sporting events, the venue announced that certain events will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse said that for guests attending events requiring additional protocols, the logistics of checking for proof will be done as efficiently as possible, but to make sure this is done, guests are advised to do their homework about the necessary requirements and plan to arrive early.

Harry Styles on Oct. 18, Michael Buble on Oct. 21 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 30 will be the first events to require proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within an approved time frame.

To expedite the process when guests arrive, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has partnered with CLEAR Health Pass, a free service on the CLEAR app that allows guests to enroll and complete screening requirements before they arrive at RMFH.

If you don’t have a CLEAR Health pass, verification of proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on the day of the event.

The verification process may look different for each event. Guests are advised to check the show event page regularly and the email account tied to their ticket purchase for additional information.

