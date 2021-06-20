Today is the deadline to enter Ohio's final weekly Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunday is the last day to enter for Ohio's fifth and final Vax-a-Million drawing. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 23.

The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m.

More than 3 million Ohioans entered the fourth drawing for the $1 million prize. More than 150,000 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 entered to win the scholarship.

If you have previously entered one of the drawings, you are automatically entered in the last drawing. If you have never registered, you have to opt-in.

You can register here or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Ohio vaccine lottery: Everything you need to know about 'Vax-a-Million' drawings

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.